Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Putin orders 160,000 new conscripts as Ukraine warns Russia prepares offensives on three Ukrainian fronts

Ukrainian intelligence reports that while Russia conscripts thousands of new soldiers, its forces are already concentrating near Sumy Oblast.
byOlena Mukhina
31/03/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian troops
Ukrainian troops on the frontline. Photo: General Staff
Putin orders 160,000 new conscripts as Ukraine warns Russia prepares offensives on three Ukrainian fronts

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the spring military draft, calling up 160,000 Russians aged 18 to 30 for service, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.

On 27 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is preparing for new offensives in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. He called on partner countries to maintain sanctions against Russia and develop a collective plan for deploying guarantee forces.

“From 1 April to 15 July 2025, conscription will be carried out for citizens of the Russian Federation aged 18 to 30 who are not in the reserves and are subject to military service under Federal Law No. 53-FZ ‘On Military Duty and Military Service’ of 28 March 1998,” the decree states.

Earlier, Ukrainian Colonel Vadym Mysnyk, the spokesperson for the Siversk operational-tactical grouping, said Russian troops concentrated most of their forces near Sumy Oblast.

He specified that the occupiers primarily employ FPV drones of various types, unmanned aerial vehicle-dropped munitions, strike drones, and guided aerial bombs in the region.

Also, on 28 March, Russian troops attempted an assault on the Kupiansk front in Kharkiv Oblast but faced a crushing defeat as Ukrainian forces destroyed their armored vehicles and landing troops.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts