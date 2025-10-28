Putin shifts Russia to year-round conscription after 346,000 losses in 2025

Moscow does not plan to slow its aggression against Ukraine. On the contrary, it is taking steps to accelerate mobilization. According to a new law, Russia will no longer have breaks between conscription campaigns, UNIAN reports.

Mobilization in Russia is not stopping. It has simply been shifted to a contract-based form. In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to recruit more prisoners, residents of temporarily occupied territories, soldiers from North Korea, and foreign mercenaries into his army.

Under the new legislation, the selection process and medical examinations for future soldiers will now run year-round.

Mobilization without interruptions

According to the document, military enlistment offices now have the right to conduct medical examinations, psychological testing, and draft board meetings continuously, from 1 January to 31 December.

Putin is catastrophically "erasing" the army for tiny advances on the front. This year, Russia has lost hundreds of thousands of soldiers in exchange for less than 1% of Ukraine’s territory.

At the same time, conscripts will be sent to their service locations twice a year: in spring (1 April to 15 July) and fall (1 October to 31 December).

The changes may indicate preparation for a larger-scale mobilization, as continuous work of the enlistment offices simplifies tracking citizens and allows the army to be replenished more quickly.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that in 2025, Russia lost 346,000 military personnel, both killed and wounded, per Axios. According to him, this is approximately the same number that Moscow mobilized during this year.

Continuous conscription allows the Kremlin to control the flow of new soldiers and strengthen its military presence on the front. For Ukraine, this is a signal that Russian aggression may last longer, and offensive operations could become more extensive.