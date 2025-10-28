DJI Mavic 3 drones, vital for fire adjustment, become center of multi-million-dollar scandal in Ukraine

In 2023, Ukraine allocated $712 million for drone purchases. However, a new investigation suspects millions of dollars from these purchases may have ended up in the hands of officials from Ukraine's governmental agencies, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in Ukraine reveals.

From May to September 2023, the State Special Communications Service purchased 400 DJI Mavic 3 and 1,300 Autel Evo Max 4T drones. Funds from these purchases were transferred to the accounts of companies involved in the scheme, causing budget losses exceeding $2.14 million.

DJI Mavic 3 drones are among the most widely deployed on the front lines for reconnaissance, artillery fire adjustment, and dropping small munitions. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Kyiv purchases 60% of the total volume of Chinese Mavic drones.

Investigators say the head of one department devised a plan to divert part of these funds to accounts controlled by certain companies.

Under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, National Anti-Corruption Bureau detectives have charged two officials from the State Special Communications Service and two representatives of private companies.

They are suspected of organizing and executing a criminal scheme to embezzle funds during the procurement of drones for Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Overpriced drones: scheme and details

According to the plan, drones were supplied through pre-selected companies at prices 70–90% above market value. Controlled firms were involved in tenders to simulate competition and provided misleading marketing research.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to identify other individuals possibly involved.