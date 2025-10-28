Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

DJI Mavic 3 drones, vital for fire adjustment, become center of multi-million-dollar scandal in Ukraine

Two agency officers and two private company representatives are accused of diverting millions from funds meant for Ukraine’s Defense Forces.
byOlena Mukhina
28/10/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldier operating the DJI Mavic 3 quadcopter. The consumer drones have been widely used by both Ukrainian and Russian forces. Source.
DJI Mavic 3 drones, vital for fire adjustment, become center of multi-million-dollar scandal in Ukraine

In 2023, Ukraine allocated $712 million for drone purchases. However, a new investigation suspects millions of dollars from these purchases may have ended up in the hands of officials from Ukraine's governmental agencies, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in Ukraine reveals. 

From May to September 2023, the State Special Communications Service purchased 400 DJI Mavic 3 and 1,300 Autel Evo Max 4T drones. Funds from these purchases were transferred to the accounts of companies involved in the scheme, causing budget losses exceeding $2.14 million.

DJI Mavic 3 drones are among the most widely deployed on the front lines for reconnaissance, artillery fire adjustment, and dropping small munitions. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Kyiv purchases 60% of the total volume of Chinese Mavic drones.

Investigators say the head of one department devised a plan to divert part of these funds to accounts controlled by certain companies.

Under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, National Anti-Corruption Bureau detectives have charged two officials from the State Special Communications Service and two representatives of private companies.

They are suspected of organizing and executing a criminal scheme to embezzle funds during the procurement of drones for Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Overpriced drones: scheme and details

According to the plan, drones were supplied through pre-selected companies at prices 70–90% above market value. Controlled firms were involved in tenders to simulate competition and provided misleading marketing research.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to identify other individuals possibly involved.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!