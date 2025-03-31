Ukrainian forces see reduced battlefield losses after extended training and tactical improvements

The combat capabilities of Ukrainian military brigades have been strengthened, particularly in the Pokrovsk sector, due to strategic management decisions, says Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Ukrainian forces face intensified Russian offensive pressure across multiple eastern front sectors as of 31 March 2025, with critical developments in Toretsk and Pokrovsk emerging as focal points. While Russian troops achieved localized advances in these areas, Ukrainian defenses have largely stalled broader operational progress through effective drone warfare and artillery strikes.

“In the operational zone of the Donetsk Operational-Tactical Group, the enemy is concentrating its main offensive efforts but remains largely stalled,” Syrskyi notes.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces are employing active defense tactics where possible.

“In some sectors, they are advancing and improving their tactical positions,” he says.

Since early March, Ukrainian artillery has carried out approximately 100,000 fire missions, while drone operators have completed over 81,700 combat tasks, including 158 DeepStrike strikes.

Syrskyi has outlined key priorities for equipping combat brigades, stressing the need to expand the use of fiber-optic drones resistant to electronic warfare and enhance training quality.

“We have modernized the basic training program, extended its duration to 1.5 months, and introduced a mandatory adaptation period for new recruits in combat brigades. This has already shown positive results—this month, we recorded a decrease in losses compared to previous months,” he claims.

However, further improvements are necessary, he emphasizes, underscoring the goal of achieving the highest training standards.

Syrskyi has also set objectives for April, focusing on maintaining and preparing weaponry for the spring-summer season, enhancing protection for military equipment against FPV drones, and maximizing the combat effectiveness of available hardware.

