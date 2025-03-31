“There’s a psychological deadline for Russia”: Trump on ceasefire

POTUS Donald Trump is growing frustrated with Russia’s inability to stop attacking Ukraine.

Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, he was asked if Russia had a deadline to agree to a deal.

He answered that there is a “psychological deadline” for Russia to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine: “It’s a psychological deadline. If I think they’re tapping us along, I will not be happy about it.”

The statement comes after Trump said he was “pissed off” with Russia for not making steps toward a ceasefire. At the same time, he also threatened President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in case he doesn’t sign the extended minerals deal, promising “big big problems.”