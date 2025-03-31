Support us on Patreon
“There’s a psychological deadline for Russia”: Trump on ceasefire

byLesia Dubenko
31/03/2025
Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, on 28 February 2025. Credit: AP/Ben Curtis
“There’s a psychological deadline for Russia”: Trump on ceasefire

POTUS Donald Trump is growing frustrated with Russia’s inability to stop attacking Ukraine.

Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, he was asked if Russia had a deadline to agree to a deal.

He answered that there is a “psychological deadline” for Russia to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine:  “It’s a psychological deadline. If I think they’re tapping us along, I will not be happy about it.”

The statement comes after Trump said he was “pissed off” with Russia for not making steps toward a ceasefire. At the same time, he also threatened President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in case he doesn’t sign the extended minerals deal, promising “big big problems.”

 

 

