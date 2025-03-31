Russian troops use sewer systems to bypass Ukrainian street defenses in Toretsk

Russian forces are attempting to bypass Ukrainian defenders by using underground routes in Toretsk during street battles, says Victor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group, according to Espreso.

For months, Russia has focused on capturing the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, targeting Ukrainian strongholds such as Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Toretsk, and Chasiv Yar. Control over Toretsk would enable Russian forces to advance toward key Ukrainian strongholds and disrupt Ukrainian defenses along the fortified Slavyansk-Kramatorsk line.

“The enemy in Toretsk is trying to use underground communications to get behind our troops on certain streets. Since this is a priority direction, the Russians are attempting to exploit all possible ways to bypass Ukrainian forces,” he explained, adding that this includes sewer systems.

According to Trehubov, Russia is resorting to underground routes due to the dense street defenses maintained by Ukraine’s Armed Forces in Toretsk.

“While near Pokrovsk, the Russians are trying to break through around the city, in Toretsk, these are purely urban battles. When they cannot advance through the streets, they attempt to move through underground communications, similar to the tactics used during the Donbas war or in Sudzha,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier, 100 Russian soldiers used a gas pipeline to advance toward the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces near Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

When they attempted to surface, they were already exhausted from a lack of food and water, as they had insufficient supplies while navigating the pipeline. Moreover, flawed logistics and route planning enabled Ukrainian intelligence to detect the operation early and neutralize the threat.

