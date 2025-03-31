Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian troops use sewer systems to bypass Ukrainian street defenses in Toretsk

Ukrainian military reports that Russian forces, unable to advance through heavily fortified streets, are exploiting underground infrastructure in a bid to gain tactical advantage in the vital Donetsk Oblast’s city.
byOlena Mukhina
31/03/2025
3 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers. Credit: The General Staff
Russian troops use sewer systems to bypass Ukrainian street defenses in Toretsk

Russian forces are attempting to bypass Ukrainian defenders by using underground routes in Toretsk during street battles, says Victor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group, according to Espreso.

For months, Russia has focused on capturing the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, targeting Ukrainian strongholds such as Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Toretsk, and Chasiv Yar. Control over Toretsk would enable Russian forces to advance toward key Ukrainian strongholds and disrupt Ukrainian defenses along the fortified Slavyansk-Kramatorsk line.

“The enemy in Toretsk is trying to use underground communications to get behind our troops on certain streets. Since this is a priority direction, the Russians are attempting to exploit all possible ways to bypass Ukrainian forces,” he explained, adding that this includes sewer systems.

According to Trehubov, Russia is resorting to underground routes due to the dense street defenses maintained by Ukraine’s Armed Forces in Toretsk.

“While near Pokrovsk, the Russians are trying to break through around the city, in Toretsk, these are purely urban battles. When they cannot advance through the streets, they attempt to move through underground communications, similar to the tactics used during the Donbas war or in Sudzha,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier, 100 Russian soldiers used a gas pipeline to advance toward the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces near Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

When they attempted to surface, they were already exhausted from a lack of food and water, as they had insufficient supplies while navigating the pipeline. Moreover, flawed logistics and route planning enabled Ukrainian intelligence to detect the operation early and neutralize the threat.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts