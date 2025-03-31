Support us on Patreon
Seventeen European parliamentarians arrive in Kyiv for summit

The European officials also attended ceremony commemorating the third anniversary of Bucha’s liberation on 31 March.
Speakers and deputy speakers from 17 European countries arrived in Kyiv for a visit, the Speaker of Ukraine’s Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said on 31 March.

The parliamentary delegation includes representatives from Belgium, Great Britain, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Spain, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Finland, Croatia, Czech Republic, and Sweden. Members of the European Parliament are also participating in the visit.

“We value every gesture, every meeting, every word, every action that brings closer the victory of justice and lasting peace. Ukraine feels the support of partners. And this inspires,” Stefanchuk said and emphasized the symbolic importance of their presence.

They came during the third anniversary of Bucha’s liberation from Russian occupation on 31 March, when Ukraine commemorated the brutal period of Russian troop occupation in Kyiv’s suburbs, which left hundreds of civilians dead and exposed widespread atrocities committed by Russian forces.

According to Público, a ceremony commemorating the third anniversary of Bucha’s liberation was scheduled for 31 March. The President of the Portuguese Assembly, José Pedro Aguiar-Brancua, is expected to attend this event.

The European politicians will participate in a summit of parliamentary speakers during their stay in Kyiv.

