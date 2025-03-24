Support us on Patreon
Austria dismantles Russian spy network that targeted Ukraine support across German-speaking nations

The operation, which targeted Ukraine and President Zelenskyy, involved spreading fake news and planting extremist materials falsely attributed to pro-Ukrainian activists to sow division in society.
Olena Mukhina
24/03/2025
Vienna, the capital of Austria. Credit: UkrInform
Austria’s State Security and Intelligence Agency (DSN) has dismantled a Russian-controlled disinformation network aimed at undermining public opinion in favor of Ukraine. The network was coordinated by a Bulgarian national charged with spying for Russia and orchestrating an influence operation directed from Moscow, the Austrian Federal Ministry of the Interior reports.

In 2024, The Wall Street Journal wrote that Vienna became a major Russian spy center in Europe, where Moscow agents plan and conduct anti-Western special operations. According to the reports, the capital of Austria is a base for Russian covert operations, including funding and logistical support for assassinations, sabotage, spy recruitment across Europe, industrial espionage, and influence operations.

The Austrian investigators said that the spies sought to manipulate public and political sentiment against Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while promoting pro-Russian narratives.

“This disinformation threatens trust in our institutions, fuels social division, and could destabilize our democracy. Austrians must be able to form their own opinions without foreign interference,” warned State Secretary Jörg Leichtfried.

The DSN uncovered the network after seizing and analyzing data storage devices during a December 2024 raid on the Bulgarian suspect’s residence. Evidence revealed that the operation intensified shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, targeting Austria and other German-speaking countries.

The campaign involved both online manipulation—spreading fake news and false narratives—and offline actions, such as distributing stickers and graffiti falsely attributed to pro-Ukrainian activists. In reality, the materials contained extremist and nationalist imagery intended to discredit Ukraine’s supporters and sow confusion.

The investigators said the Bulgarian suspect acted as a key liaison for Russian intelligence and distributed propaganda materials across Austria and Germany.

DSN analysis confirmed that the network operated under direct Russian control.

“This discovery highlights the critical role of DSN in safeguarding Austria’s democracy from hybrid threats,” Leichtfried added, calling for expanded intelligence capabilities amid rising global security risks.

Since launching its al-out war against Ukraine, Russia has employed disinformation as a core tactic of hybrid warfare, attempting to weaken international support for Kyiv and spread doubt about Ukraine’s democratic principles—often by placing propaganda at sensitive symbolic locations.

