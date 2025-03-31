Sweden announces new military aid to Ukraine worth $ 1.6 bn

Sweden will provide Ukraine with 16 billion kronor ($1.6 billion) in new military assistance, marking the largest such aid package since Russia’s 2022 invasion, the Swedish Minister of Defense said on 31 March.

“We want to make it clear that we are strengthening our support, increasing its power and scale,” Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said.

The package includes support for Ukrainian air defense, artillery, satellite communications, and maritime capabilities, according to Jonson.

Te majority of the aid package—nine billion kronor ($900 mn)—will be used to purchase materials “primarily from Swedish, as well as European defense industrial base,” based on “Ukrainian needs.”

More than five billion kronor will be distributed through various multilateral initiatives, including the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG). About half a billion kronor ($50 mn) comes as donations from existing Swedish armed forces inventories.

This latest package represents the 19th installment of military aid Sweden has provided to Ukraine, with total assistance now reaching approximately 80 billion kronor ($8 bn), the government reports.

Sweden announced on 13 March that its military aid package to Ukraine would include 18 Archer self-propelled artillery systems and five Arthur radar stations.

The European Union, Sweden, and Germany announced a financial package of 44 million euros ($47 mn) to support Ukrainian civil society organizations, with a significant focus on gender equality and women’s leadership development.

Read also: