Polish FM: Trump is gradually realising what kind of partner he is dealing with

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that US President Donald Trump is slowly coming to understand the nature of his relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, RMF24 reported on 31 March.

“It seems to us that US President Donald Trump is already gradually realising what kind of partner he is dealing with and that sooner or later he will notice the usefulness of European allies also in the context of these negotiations,” Sikorski said.

The comments came after a meeting in Madrid that included foreign ministers from Spain, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Poland.

Trump suggested imposing secondary tariffs on Russian oil if Moscow does not accelerate the peace process. This would not directly impact Russia but would affect countries importing Russian oil.

Trump for the first time since taking office expressed concerns about Vladimir Putin’s attitude, claiming that “he is pissed off with him,” and Moscow’s comments undermining the legitimately elected authorities in Ukraine “are not a step in the right direction.”

The Polish minister highlighted that the American diplomatic approach of negotiating peace in Ukraine without European involvement is likely flawed. He suggested European representatives could help the White House understand Russia’s worldview.

“This readiness of all Europe to oppose Putin must be maintained,” said Sikorski, pointing out that Russia has not accepted an unconditional ceasefire, continues to set conditions, and meanwhile violates international law by bombing Ukraine.

On 11 March, US representatives secured Ukraine’s agreement to a 30-day ceasefire. Putin did not reject the idea outright but set several conditions. In particular, Ukraine’s withdrawal from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, formally renouncing NATO membership plans, adopting a neutral and non-nuclear status, and lifting sanctions against Russia.

“As politicians gathered here, we believe there should be a date by which we negotiate a ceasefire with Russia. We cannot wait forever for Putin to stop wanting to kill. If he rejects even a ceasefire, not to mention lasting peace, further sanctions will need to be introduced and our aid to Ukraine further increased,” Sikorski added.

