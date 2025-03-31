Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian NGO adds Russian Timothée Chalamet to its wanted list

Mark Eidelshtein is accused of violating Ukraine’s territorial integrity
byLesia Dubenko
31/03/2025
2 minute read
Mark Ejdelshtejn/open source
Ukrainian NGO adds Russian Timothée Chalamet to its wanted list

The non-government Center for Research of Elements of Crimes against the National Security of Ukraine, Peace, Humanity, and the International Law Information for law enforcement authorities and special services about pro-Russian terrorists, separatists, mercenaries, war criminals, and murderers, also known as “Myrotvorets,” added Russian actor Mark Eidelshtein to its list.

He’s accused of violating Ukrainian territorial integrity and” repeated deliberate violations of Ukraine’s state border to penetrate territories occupied by Russian invaders (the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).”

According to the site, the Anora star has attempted to “legalize the occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea by Russian invaders” and carried out illegal commercial activity in Crimea, which is occupied by Russian invaders.

“Supporting Russian aggression and fully aware that visiting the occupied Ukrainian Crimea, which is under Russian fascist invaders, outside of the designated checkpoints set by Ukraine is an offense, visited the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Participant in the film “The Land of Sasha” (Sevastopol, 2021),” the site reads.

Born in 2002, Mark Eidelshtein is best known for his performance in Anora, the US-directed film that tells the story of a Russian oligarch’s son who marries an American stripper. The movie won several Oscars at the recent ceremony, attended by Eidelshtein and his co-star Yura Borisov.

Eidelshtein is often labeled as Russian Timothée Chalamet due to his resemblance to the American actor.

The Myrotvorets Center is regularly criticized by Russian officials and media who suggest that the personal information of Russian citizens and Russian collaborators (“enemies of Ukraine” in Russia’s terms) is a violation of their human rights.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts