The non-government Center for Research of Elements of Crimes against the National Security of Ukraine, Peace, Humanity, and the International Law Information for law enforcement authorities and special services about pro-Russian terrorists, separatists, mercenaries, war criminals, and murderers, also known as “Myrotvorets,” added Russian actor Mark Eidelshtein to its list.

He’s accused of violating Ukrainian territorial integrity and” repeated deliberate violations of Ukraine’s state border to penetrate territories occupied by Russian invaders (the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).”

According to the site, the Anora star has attempted to “legalize the occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea by Russian invaders” and carried out illegal commercial activity in Crimea, which is occupied by Russian invaders.

“Supporting Russian aggression and fully aware that visiting the occupied Ukrainian Crimea, which is under Russian fascist invaders, outside of the designated checkpoints set by Ukraine is an offense, visited the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Participant in the film “The Land of Sasha” (Sevastopol, 2021),” the site reads.

Born in 2002, Mark Eidelshtein is best known for his performance in Anora, the US-directed film that tells the story of a Russian oligarch’s son who marries an American stripper. The movie won several Oscars at the recent ceremony, attended by Eidelshtein and his co-star Yura Borisov.

Eidelshtein is often labeled as Russian Timothée Chalamet due to his resemblance to the American actor.

The Myrotvorets Center is regularly criticized by Russian officials and media who suggest that the personal information of Russian citizens and Russian collaborators (“enemies of Ukraine” in Russia’s terms) is a violation of their human rights.