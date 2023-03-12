Three civilians killed in Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast

Latest news Ukraine

On 11 March, Russian troops shelled Kherson Oblast 29 times with heavy artillery and Grad multiple launch rocket system, Head of Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

According to him, ten projectiles hit residential buildings and private houses, killing three civilians and injuring another three.

