Russia kills seven residents of liberated Kherson in incessant shelling

At 17:00 of 24 November, Russia shelled Kherson with artillery and MLRS, head of Kherson military administration Yaroslav Yanushevych reported. Seven residents were killed and 21 injured.

Ever since the Russian Army retreated from Kherson, it has incessantly shelled the remaining residents, forcing many to flee the city.

After retreating, Russia shells liberated Kherson, forcing locals to flee

