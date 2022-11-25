Russia kills seven residents of liberated Kherson in incessant shelling

At 17:00 of 24 November, Russia shelled Kherson with artillery and MLRS, head of Kherson military administration Yaroslav Yanushevych reported. Seven residents were killed and 21 injured.
Ever since the Russian Army retreated from Kherson, it has incessantly shelled the remaining residents, forcing many to flee the city.
Liberated Kherson comes under incessant Russian shelling and at least two apartment buildings are on fire.
Ukrainian authorities have called on vulnerable populations to evacuate from the city, which is within the reach of Russian S-300 missiles
