Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Russian troops bomb downtown Kherson, injuring three civilians (photos)

On 2 February, Russian forces injured at least six civilians in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson, targeting residential areas with attacks from aircraft, artillery, and drones.
byIryna Voichuk
02/02/2024
1 minute read
Kherson russian air attack
Consequences of the Russian air strike on downtown Kherson on 2 February 2024. Credit: Ukraine’s SES
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 2 February, Russian forces conducted an airstrike on Kherson’s city center, targeting a residential building.

Russian troops attack Kherson Oblast daily, employing artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and aviation.

A preliminary investigation by the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office revealed that the Russian military deployed an aerial bomb from an SU-34 fighter jet.

Kherson
Consequences of the Russian air strike on downtown Kherson on 2 February 2024. Credit: Ukraine’s SES

The assault resulted in injuries to at least two civilians: a 73-year-old woman and a 17-year-old teenager, as reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Kherson
Civilians injured in Russian air strike on downtown Kherson on 2 February 2024. Credit: Ukraine’s SES
Kherson
Consequences of the Russian air strike on downtown Kherson on 2 February 2024. Credit: Ukraine’s SES

Furthermore, Russian troops launched attacks on residential areas in Beryslav and Inhulets, causing injuries to three civilians, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

At 16:09, the Kherson Obaslt Military Administration reported another Russian attack on the city of Kherson, which led to a 62-year-old woman sustaining a concussion and a head injury.

According to Prokudin, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched 279 shells at the Kherson Oblast, including 26 shells directed at Kherson city itself. This shelling resulted in the death of two civilians and injuries to six others, as Prokudin specified.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts