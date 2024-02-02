Russian troops bomb downtown Kherson, injuring three civilians (photos)

On 2 February, Russian forces conducted an airstrike on Kherson’s city center, targeting a residential building.

Russian troops attack Kherson Oblast daily, employing artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and aviation.

A preliminary investigation by the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office revealed that the Russian military deployed an aerial bomb from an SU-34 fighter jet.

The assault resulted in injuries to at least two civilians: a 73-year-old woman and a 17-year-old teenager, as reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Furthermore, Russian troops launched attacks on residential areas in Beryslav and Inhulets, causing injuries to three civilians, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

At 16:09, the Kherson Obaslt Military Administration reported another Russian attack on the city of Kherson, which led to a 62-year-old woman sustaining a concussion and a head injury.

According to Prokudin, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched 279 shells at the Kherson Oblast, including 26 shells directed at Kherson city itself. This shelling resulted in the death of two civilians and injuries to six others, as Prokudin specified.

