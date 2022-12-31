Russia targets Ukraine’s residential areas, not civilian infrastructure on New Year’s Eve – foreign minister

On New Year’s Eve, on 31 December, Russia launched another massive missile strike on Ukraine.

“This time, Russia’s mass missile attack is deliberately targeting residential areas, not even our energy infrastructure. War criminal Putin “celebrates” New Year by killing people,” Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter. He also called on the UN Security Council to expel Russia from the organization.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Russia prepared the strike over two weeks to leave Ukrainians without power on holidays. However, it failed thanks to the efficiency of Ukrainian air defense, which shot down 54 out of 69 Russian missiles.

According to Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, one person was killed, and at least 11 people were injured, including a Japanese journalist, during the attack in the capital city.

Tags: Russia, Russian attacks, Ukraine