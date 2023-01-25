Norway considers transfer of up to 8 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine can possibly receive up to eight Leopard 2 tanks from Norway/ Source: collage by stopcor.org

European Pravda reports, referencing Norwegian publication Dagens Næringsliv, Norway is considering supplying Ukraine with up to eight Leopard 2 tanks from 36 available.

According to the publication, the Norwegian government will soon decide to procure new tanks.

Norway held a closed meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Monday evening to discuss military assistance to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, it became known that Germany had received a request from Poland to re-export Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The German government stated that they want to consider this application as soon as possible. According to media reports, the decision may be announced as early as Wednesday.

Tags: Leopard 2, military aid to Ukraine, Norway