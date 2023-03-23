Spain to send its first 6 Leopard tanks to Ukraine by end of next week, Defense Ministry says – CNN

A Spanish Leopard 2E. Spanish Army file photo of a Leopard tank in Latvia 

Spain is expected to send its first shipment of the six Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine by the end of next week, once officials have completed final firing tests in the field, the Spanish Defense Ministry said in a statement on 23 March, CNN reports.

On 23 March, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles visited a weapons factory near Seville in southern Spain, where the tanks have been undergoing final checks, and said four more Leopards due for Ukraine would arrive there soon for inspection and testing.

Last week, the Spanish Defense Ministry announced that the first group of the Ukrainian military trained on the Spanish Leopard tanks was wrapping up training at a military base in northern Spain.

