Spain to send Ukraine four more Leopard tanks, APCs, field hospital – PM Sánchez

German Leopard 2 tank, an illustrative photo/ Source: oruzhie.info
Spain will soon supply Ukraine with an additional four Leopard tanks, armored personnel carriers, and a mobile field hospital. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on 1 July, according to an Ukrinform.
“Spain will soon deliver new military hardware to help [Ukraine] in the war, including four Leopard tanks and armored personnel carriers. We will also supply a mobile field hospital with surgical equipment. This element should bolster Ukraine’s ability to provide assistance to wounded military personnel and civilians near the front line,” the Spanish Prime Minister said.
He also highlighted that over the last few months, Spain has provided assistance of various types to over 650 Ukrainian nationals, a significant number of whom were wounded in action.
This is the third visit of the Spannish Prime Minister to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.