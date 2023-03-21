Norway delivers Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Norway has sent eight Leopard 2A4NO tanks, two Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles, and two NM189 Ingeniørpanservogn armored engineer vehicles to Ukraine, the Norwegian Armed Forces reported.

In addition, the assistance includes spare parts for the equipment and ammunition.

Tags: Norway, Ukraine