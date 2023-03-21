Norway delivers Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Latest news Ukraine

Norway has sent eight Leopard 2A4NO tanks, two Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles, and two NM189 Ingeniørpanservogn armored engineer vehicles to Ukraine, the Norwegian Armed Forces reported.

Bergepanzer 2 ARV and NM189 Ingeniørpanservogn engineering vehicles. Image by the Norwegian Armed Forces ~

Bergepanzer 2 ARV and NM189 Ingeniørpanservogn engineering vehicles. Image by the Norwegian Armed Forces

In addition, the assistance includes spare parts for the equipment and ammunition.

Norway sent military equipment to Ukraine by An-124 aircraft. Image by Onar Dignernes Aase ~

Norway sent military equipment to Ukraine by An-124 aircraft. Image by Onar Dignernes Aase

 

 

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags