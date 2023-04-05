Spain to send six Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in second half of April – Reuters

A Spanish Leopard 2E. Spanish Army file photo of a Leopard tank in Latvia

The six Leopard 2A4 tanks promised for Ukraine will leave Spain in the second half of April, Defence Minister Margarita Robles told state broadcaster TVE on 5 April, pushing back the estimated shipment date, Reuters reports.

Spain had committed to sending 10 Leopards to Ukraine. Last month Robles said the six repaired tanks would be sent after 9 April.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Leopard 2, Spain