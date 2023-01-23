Poland to ask for Berlin’s consent to give Ukraine German-made tanks but will send them whether or not Berlin agreed

Polish Leopard 2PL tank at excercises, a modernized version of the older Leopard 2A4 tank, phased out by Germany and first acquired by Poland in the 2000s. Photo: gov.pl via Wikimedia Commons

On 23 January, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland would ask Germany for permission to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, and reiterated that Poland is ready to send them even without Germany’s consent.

“We will build a smaller coalition of countries ready to donate some of their modern equipment, modern tanks,” the Polish PM told the Polish Press Agency in an interview published on 22 January. “We will not passively watch Ukraine bleed to death.”

Saying that his government would seek permission from Berlin to send its German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Mateusz Morawiecki described that consent as of “secondary importance”.

“Even if we did not get this approval … we would still transfer our tanks together with others to Ukraine,” he said adding that “the condition for us at the moment is to build at least a small coalition of countries.”

On 22 January, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Berlin would not stand in the way if Poland wanted to do so.

Read also:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Germany, Leopard 2, Poland