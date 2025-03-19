Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Kremlin supporters celebrate Trump’s negotiations as Russia rejects full ceasefire and continues attacks

Ultra-nationalist Russian figures express confidence in Putin’s ability to manipulate negotiations with Trump, as the Kremlin seeks to separate US-Russia relations from its ongoing campaign to occupy the entire Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
19/03/2025
3 minute read
Trump talks
US President Donald Trump speaks in Arizona in 2024. YouTube screenshot
Kremlin supporters celebrate Trump’s negotiations as Russia rejects full ceasefire and continues attacks

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s agreement to limit strikes on Ukraine gave US President Donald Trump a chance to save face, but there is little indication that Moscow is ready to end the war without Ukraine’s capitulation, The Times reports.

On 18 March, during a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin supported US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a mutual 30-day suspension of strikes on energy infrastructure. However, no agreement was reached on the pause in fighting on the Ukrainian front lines and Russia’s Kursk Oblast, as proposed by Ukraine. Later that day, Russia launched 150 drones on Ukraine on energy objects and several hospitals.

Trump hoped his “great relationship” with the Russian leader would help him secure a full 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. Instead, he was forced to settle for a ban on strikes against Russian and Ukrainian energy infrastructure and was presented with Russia’s usual list of demands.

During the over two-hour conversation, Putin told Trump that peace is only possible if the West halts military aid to Ukraine and stops sharing intelligence with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Pro-Kremlin figures expressed confidence that Putin would outmaneuver Trump in future negotiations on the war against Ukraine.

“Putin does many things very well. But he is best at negotiating with Donald Trump,” said Alexander Dugin, an ultra-nationalist writer and the ideologue of the “Russian world” concept.

Pro-Kremlin political analyst Ilya Grashchenkov remarked that Russia had “got lucky” with Trump.

“I am convinced that the negotiations with the US will go well. But the negotiations will be very difficult,” he said.

As a symbolic gesture following the call, Russian officials ordered the removal of large pro-war symbols near the US Embassy.

The Kremlin also announced that Putin and Trump agreed to organize hockey matches in Russia and the US, featuring players from both countries.

Additionally, the Kremlin said the two leaders agreed that Russia and the US would work together on “global security” issues, including cooperation in the Middle East and the Red Sea.

“This marks an obvious victory for Putin, who seeks to decouple bilateral relations from the Ukraine war,” Russian political analyst Tatiana Stanovaya, labeled a “foreign agent” by Moscow, commented on the decision on social media.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts