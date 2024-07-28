Odesa Oblast targeted in Russian missile and drone attack, air defenders destroy most targets

Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted a Russian Kh-59 missile and seven out of eight Shahed drones during a nighttime attack overnight on 28 July, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The assault was launched from the Black Sea and occupied Crimea.

Russia has been launching night air attacks every day, usually using Iranian-designed Shahed-series drones and missiles of various types.

The General Staff reported that Russian forces attacked Ukrainian regions with an aviation missile and Shahed-type attack drones. The Russians launched a Kh-59 guided aviation missile from the airspace over the Black Sea and deployed eight one-way attack drones from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukraine’s air defense units reportedly managed to shoot down the missile and seven of the attack drones. The General Staff noted that almost all aerial targets were destroyed in the Odesa Oblast.

Odesa Oblast authorities did not report any damage or casualties resulting from the attack.

