Russian night drone attack: port, industrial infrastructure damaged in Odesa Oblast

On the night of 2 August, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian cities with Shahed drones. Ukrainian air defense downed 23 drones; several hit port, industrial infrastructure in Odesa Oblast.
byIryna Voichuk
02/08/2023
1 minute read
The aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast. Credit: Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine
Russians launched drones at Ukraine from three directions: Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and Chauda in occupied Crimea, Ukrainian Air Force reported.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Ukrainian air defense shot down 23 drones, most of them in Kyiv and Odesa oblasts.

Several drones hit port and industrial infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration Oleh Kiper said.

An elevator, grain sheds, tanks of one of the cargo terminals, and industrial, storage and administrative facilities were completely destroyed or damaged, Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine reported.

The aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast. Credit: Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

The three-story building of the sea port terminal was also heavily damaged.

The ruined sea port terminal. Credit: Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

When civilian ports are targeted when terrorists deliberately destroy even grain elevators, it is a threat to everyone on all continents. Russia can and must be stopped,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on the Russian attack.

