Russian night drone attack: port, industrial infrastructure damaged in Odesa Oblast

Russians launched drones at Ukraine from three directions: Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and Chauda in occupied Crimea, Ukrainian Air Force reported.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Ukrainian air defense shot down 23 drones, most of them in Kyiv and Odesa oblasts.

Several drones hit port and industrial infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration Oleh Kiper said.

An elevator, grain sheds, tanks of one of the cargo terminals, and industrial, storage and administrative facilities were completely destroyed or damaged, Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine reported.

The three-story building of the sea port terminal was also heavily damaged.

“When civilian ports are targeted when terrorists deliberately destroy even grain elevators, it is a threat to everyone on all continents. Russia can and must be stopped,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on the Russian attack.

Read also: