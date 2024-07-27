Eng
Vacancy: deputy editor-in-chief

byEuromaidan Press Staff
27/07/2024
2 minute read
Euromaidan Press, an independent English-language online publication about Ukraine, is starting a search for the position of Deputy Editor-in-Chief, who will polish texts to perfection and ensure that the publication’s pages cover all the important and relevant topics that interest our global audience.

Main responsibilities:
1. Edit and publish English-language texts
2. Participate in media management
3. Ensure high quality standards of materials
4. Identify topics that will interest our broad international audience
5. Collaborate with the team to cover topics and write your own materials
6. Regularly monitor and analyze the effectiveness of publications, prepare reports, and provide feedback to the team
7. Constantly analyze and adjust the media strategy for systematic improvement of results and propose vectors for media development

Candidate requirements:
1. Experience as an editor (media management experience will be an advantage)
2. Well-versed in the socio-political situation in Ukraine and the world
3. Preferably experience working in the English-language/international media sphere
4. English level C1 or higher, good knowledge of Ukrainian
5. Ability to quickly and efficiently write, adapt, translate, and edit texts
6. Ability and love for conveying meanings to other cultures
7. Confidently use social networks, have a general understanding of digital trends and search engine operation
8. Quick reaction to events, and a reflex of fact-checking and critical thinking.

Working conditions:
* Full-time employment
* Remote work and flexible schedule
* 24 calendar days of vacation and 10 calendar days of sick leave
* Competitive salary
* Value-driven and supportive team
* Opportunity to directly influence the development of independent media and promote Ukraine’s brand in the world

The selection process includes a small test task and an interview with the editor-in-chief. Please submit your CV, motivation letter, and examples of prior work to euromaidanpress (a) gmail.com with the subject: Vacancy: Deputy editor-in-chief

