US and Japan to increase Patriot missile production, also to transfer to Ukraine

The United States and Japan have agreed to increase the production of AMRAAM and Patriot missiles in order to meet increasing demand.

As announced through a joint statement from both countries, published by the US Ministry of Defense.

Both parties agreed to increase the production of anti-aircraft missiles, as more countries need American air defense systems and missiles for them. Therefore, Japan and the United States will join forces speed up the process.

”The Ministers welcomed high-priority efforts to pursue mutually beneficial co-production opportunities to expand production capacity of Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) and Patriot PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) and meet critical demand for such advanced systems, address timely procurement and readiness requirements, and deter aggression,” the statement reads.

As analyzed by Militarnyi, the countries will expand the production of missiles in the MIM-104F MSE version, designed to intercept ballistic missiles. In addition, the US side will also help expand the production of AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles, which are used by US aircraft and NASAMS air defense systems.

Both types of missiles are currently the most important components for Ukraine’s air defense, which is why the issue of accelerating their production is so acute.

Japan plays an important role in providing Ukraine with MIM-104 anti-aircraft missiles. The country supplies these missiles to the United States, after which the United States transfers missiles to Ukraine from its own stockpile.

In addition, the US government has elevated Ukraine to the highest priority recipient of US anti-aircraft missiles. Ukraine will receive the first missiles under this priority allocation this summer. In general, this trend of transferring anti-aircraft missiles will continue for 16 months.

Also, as part of its expansion of support and production of MIM-104 missiles, the United States has identified European countries, including Spain, Germany, and Romania, that will produce missiles and spare parts.

Ministers condemn Russia-North Korea cooperation

Furthermore, the ministers condemned Russia’s nuclear rhetoric and its attacks against critical infrastructure, and they reiterated the need for Russia to be held accountable for its atrocities in Ukraine.

They also highlighted with concern Russia’s growing and provocative strategic military cooperation with the PRC, including through joint operations and drills in the vicinity of Japan, and the PRC’s support for Russia’s defense industrial base.

”The ministers strongly condemned deepening Russia-North Korea cooperation, exemplified by Russia’s procurement of ballistic missiles and other materiel from North Korea in direct violation of UNSCRs for use against Ukraine, ” the statement reads.

In addition, the ministers underscored that Russia’s and North Korea’s actions have a destabilizing impact on global and Indo-Pacific security. They noted that the outcome of the recent Russia-North Korea Summit, including the signing of the “Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” should be of grave concern in the interest of maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, upholding the global non-proliferation regime, and supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence against Russia’s brutal aggression.

