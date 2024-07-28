Eng
Ukraine reports decrease in Russian cross-border activity in Sumy Oblast

Russian sabotage activities in Sumy oblast have decreased, yet continue, as per Border Guard Service. Ukrainians thwarted Russian entry near Kharkiv Oblast’s Sotnytskyi Kozachok, while Russia intensifies border shelling, impacting civilian infrastructure.
byYuri Zoria
28/07/2024
2 minute read
ukraine reports decrease russian cross-border activity sumy oblast situation northeastern 28 july 2024 map liveuamap sumy-kharkiv-oblast
Situation in northeastern Ukraine as of 28 July 2024. Map: Liveuamap.
Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service (DPSU) reports a decrease in Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) activity in Sumy Oblast, although such operations have not ceased entirely. DPSU spokesperson Andriy Demchenko stated during a telethon on Ukrainian TV that Russian forces continue their attempts to infiltrate Ukrainian territory, as per Liga.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two areas of active combat have been identified near the settlements of Lyptsi and Vovchansk. Demchenko noted that Russian forces are unable to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory and are suffering losses in both personnel and equipment.

Situation in the areas of Lyptsi and Vovchansk, northern Kharkiv Oblast, as of 28 July 2024. Map: Liveuamap.

The village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, located close to the border, has been a focus of Russian activity. However, Ukrainian border guards and armed forces have successfully prevented Russian entry into the village. Demchenko explained,

“Due to the actions of both DPSU units and with the support of more powerful means of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we manage to prevent these attempts.”

The village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok in northern Kharkiv Oblast (marked in red dashed line). Map: Deppstatemap.

Despite their failed attempts to enter Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Russian forces continue to heavily shell the village using all available means, aiming to inflict damage on Ukrainian defense forces in the area.

The DPSU spokesperson also reported ongoing Russian shelling of border areas, with Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts being the most affected. Russian forces are actively using artillery, drones, and aviation in these attacks.

Demchenko emphasized that Russia is confirming its status as a terrorist state by deliberately targeting populated areas, resulting in civilian casualties and destruction of infrastructure in settlements.

