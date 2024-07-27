Vacancy: defense reporter

Euromaidan Press, an independent English-language online publication about Ukraine, is starting a search for a defense reporter who will inform our international readers about everything they need to know regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Main responsibilities:
- Identify important military topics to cover and regularly write about them in English. Formats include news, articles, interviews, and adaptation of Ukrainian materials. Topics: situation on the front, news from the defense industry and military technologies, military analysis.
- Proactively collaborate with the team to ensure high-quality coverage of military topics.
- Fill social networks in collaboration with the SMM manager and videographer.
- Propose ideas for media development.
- Take news shifts as needed.
Candidate requirements:
- Advanced understanding of military topics and a good network of contacts in defense circles.
- Well-versed in the political, social, economic, and military situation in Ukraine and abroad.
- Experience in English-language journalism and international communication.
- English level C1 or higher, good knowledge of Ukrainian/Russian.
- Ability to quickly and efficiently write, adapt, translate, and edit English-language texts.
- Proficiency in cross-cultural communication.
- Ability to confidently use social networks and have a general understanding of digital trends.
- A quick reaction to events, and reflex of fact-checking and critical thinking.
Will be an advantage:
- Experience in OSINT work.
Working conditions:
- Full-time employment.
- Remote work and flexible schedule.
- 24 calendar days of vacation and 10 calendar days of sick leave.
- Competitive salary.
- Value-driven and supportive team.
- Opportunity to directly influence the development of independent media and promote Ukraine’s brand in the world.
The selection process includes a small test task and an interview with the editor-in-chief.
Please submit your CV, motivation letter, and examples of prior work to euromaidanpress (a) gmail.com with the subject: Vacancy: Defense reporter