Vacancy: defense reporter

byAlya Shandra
14/11/2024
Euromaidan Press, an independent English-language online publication about Ukraine, is starting a search for a defense reporter who will inform our international readers about everything they need to know regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Main responsibilities:

  • Identify important military topics to cover and regularly write about them in English. Formats include news, articles, interviews, and adaptation of Ukrainian materials. Topics: situation on the front, news from the defense industry and military technologies, military analysis.
  • Proactively collaborate with the team to ensure high-quality coverage of military topics.
  • Fill social networks in collaboration with the SMM manager and videographer.
  • Propose ideas for media development.
  • Take news shifts as needed.

Candidate requirements:

  • Advanced understanding of military topics and a good network of contacts in defense circles.
  • Well-versed in the political, social, economic, and military situation in Ukraine and abroad.
  • Experience in English-language journalism and international communication.
  • English level C1 or higher, good knowledge of Ukrainian/Russian.
  • Ability to quickly and efficiently write, adapt, translate, and edit English-language texts.
  • Proficiency in cross-cultural communication.
  • Ability to confidently use social networks and have a general understanding of digital trends.
  • A quick reaction to events, and reflex of fact-checking and critical thinking.

Will be an advantage:

  • Experience in OSINT work.

Working conditions:

  • Full-time employment.
  • Remote work and flexible schedule.
  • 24 calendar days of vacation and 10 calendar days of sick leave.
  • Competitive salary.
  • Value-driven and supportive team.
  • Opportunity to directly influence the development of independent media and promote Ukraine’s brand in the world.

The selection process includes a small test task and an interview with the editor-in-chief.

Please submit your CV, motivation letter, and examples of prior work to euromaidanpress (a) gmail.com with the subject: Vacancy: Defense reporter

