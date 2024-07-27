Vacancy: Fundraiser

Euromaidan Press, an independent English-language online publication about Ukraine, is searching for a fundraising manager to manage the system of attracting funds for media development.

Main responsibilities:

1. Develop and implement a fundraising strategy to find and attract new sources of funding for the resource.

2. Systematically communicate with donors and partners and build trusting and strategic relationships between organizations.

3. Develop and support a communication system with patrons and sponsors, and develop strategies for the growth of this area.

4. Prepare and submit grant applications. Maintain documentation and reporting in accordance with received grants.

5. Systematically organize fundraising activities (including online fundraising campaigns).

6. Monitor and analyze performance and prepare reports and analytics. Regularly evaluate the results of conducted fundraising events and campaigns. Constantly analyze and adjust the strategy for systematic improvement of results.

Candidate requirements:

1. Previous experience in fundraising/sales/partnership management or related fields

2. Ability to research and analyze potential funding sources

3. Excellent communication skills: ability to negotiate and persuade

4. Creativity and initiative: ability to systematically generate new ideas for attracting funds and implementing fundraising projects

5. Organizational skills: ability to develop, plan, and manage systemic processes and projects from scratch. Ability to manage several projects simultaneously

6. High level of English proficiency (both oral and written: level: B2+)

Will be an advantage:

1. Experience in the non-profit sector or media

2. Experience in writing grants and funding applications

Working conditions:

* Full-time employment

* Remote work and flexible schedule

* 24 calendar days of vacation and 10 calendar days of sick leave

* Competitive salary: fixed monthly rate + percentage of attracted funds

* Value-driven and supportive team

* Opportunity to directly influence the development of independent media and promote Ukraine’s brand in the world

The selection process includes a single interview stage with the editor-in-chief. Please submit your CV, motivation letter, and examples of prior work to euromaidanpress (a) gmail.com with the subject: Vacancy: Fundraiser