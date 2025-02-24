Australia imposes largest sanctions package against Russia since full-scale war began

Australia unveiled its most extensive sanctions package against Russia since February 2022, targeting 70 individuals and 79 organizations supporting Russia’s military efforts.

These coordinated actions come as countries mark the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, demonstrating continued international efforts to apply economic pressure on Moscow.

The measures, announced by the Australian government, focus on those running Russia’s administrations in occupied Ukrainian territories and individuals involved in forced deportations of Ukrainian children.

The sanctions specifically target entities deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, including those facilitating North Korean troop deployment.

Additional restrictions address Russia’s defense, transport, and financial sectors, as well as organizations spreading disinformation. The package also introduces new trade bans on commercial drones and related components.

Australia’s support extends beyond sanctions, with a total commitment of over $1.5 billion, including $1.3 billion in military assistance for equipment and training of Ukrainian forces. The country has now implemented more than 1,400 sanctions against Russia.

In a coordinated move, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced sanctions against 52 individuals and entities connected to Russia’s military-industrial complex, energy sector, and those involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

Peters also confirmed a $3 million contribution to the World Bank-administered Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund, according to Stuff.

Since implementing its Russia Sanctions Act in March 2022, New Zealand has imposed restrictions on more than 1,800 individuals and entities, alongside various trade measures.

On 24 February, the European Union also imposed a 16th round of sanctions against Russia, targeting shadow fleet, banks, media outlets and third-country trade.

