Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1096: Zelenskyy declares readiness to resign in exchange for peace or NATO membership

Treat Ukraine’s fight as our own, 600+ leaders urge West on invasion’s 3d anniversary. Signatories including Ukraine’s former president argue that the West’s own security and values are on the line in Ukraine, demanding to double down against the Kremlin

Military

UK intel: Ukraine continues to resist Russian advances in Donetsk amid unverified reports of cross-border incursion. The frontline remains highly fluid, underscoring the ongoing resilience of Ukrainian forces against mounting Russian pressure.

Russian forces eliminate Ukrainian pocket near Kurakhove, ISW reports. Russians secured Ulakly west of Kurakhove, redeploying some units to Toretsk to pressure Kostiantynivka, a key Ukrainian stronghold in Donetsk Oblast, per ISW.

As of 23 FEB 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Intelligence and Technology

Zelenskyy: Ukraine produced more artillery systems than NATO countries in 2024. Ukraine’s head of state noted that his country will produce even more this year, although the goal is not to replace the assistance of partner countries.

North Korea provides 50% of Russia’s ammunition, says Ukraine’s spymaster. Moscow struggles with recruitment, cutting its military target by 100,000 as it increasingly depends on Pyongyang’s military supplies, Budanov stated.

Italian defense analyst reveals B1 Centauro tank destroyers heading to Ukraine. Italy has not yet confirmed the transfer of these vehicles, featuring an 8×8 wheel configuration and coming equipped with a 105 mm rifled gun.

“Just the cost of electricity.” US high-power microwave shield could help Ukraine neutralize Russian drone swarms. The US Army field-tested an electromagnetic defense system that disables multiple attacking drones at once, creating a continuous shield against aerial threats.

International

US special envoy: We’re close to peace deal on Russo-Ukrainian War, concessions must be made. The US envoy also noted that Russia’s war against Ukraine “was provoked” due to talks of Ukraine joining NATO.

Trump’s special envoy Witkoff on minerals deal: “I expect to see a deal signed this week”. The proposed natural resources agreement could significantly impact Ukraine’s economic sovereignty and its financial obligations to Washington.

UK to announce “largest” sanctions package against Russia on 24 February. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s reaffirmation of support for Ukraine, ahead of discussions with Donald Trump, reinforces Britain’s commitment to Kyiv’s sovereignty at a crucial moment for global security.

Pentagon disputes Trump’s $ 350 billion Ukraine aid claim. Trump’s claim contradicts US official figures standing at approximately $183 billion in total US allocations since Russia’s full-scale 2022 invasion.

Polish President: Ukraine will not survive without US support. Polish President Andrzej Duda warned Trump during their meeting on 22 Feb. that Ukraine’s survival depends entirely on continued American support and reminded Trump of Vladimir Putin’s KGB background.

Swiss military could deploy 200 troops to Ukraine, commander says. Switzerland’s armed forces could contribute troops to a future Ukraine peacekeeping mission pending government approval, the military chief said.

Estonia sends 10,000 artillery rounds and 750,000 combat rations to Ukrainian forces. The country plans to supplement this aid with Estonian domestic defense industry products worth over 100 million euros.

Spiegel: EU’s € 20 billion Ukraine aid stuck amid Macron-Meloni tensions. Der Spiegel reveals how French-Italian budget constraints and leadership rivalries are delaying the crucial aid, threatening ammunition supplies and European unity.

UNGA to consider dueling resolutions on Russia’s war: US proposal vs. Ukraine-supported draft. Kyiv criticizes the US draft for diminishing Moscow’s responsibility for the invasion, as Ukraine leads a collective resolution demanding Russia’s withdrawal.

Trump’s press secretary says Russia-Ukraine war “can end this week”. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Saturday POTUS Donald Trump is able to strike a peace deal with Russia as fast as this week.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

One killed, six injured as Russia attacks Ukraine with three missiles and record 267 explosive drones. Ukrainian Air Force’s data suggest that at least six Shaheds might have reached their targets. Officials report civilian casualties in Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia.

Political and Legal Developments

Zelenskyy: I’m ready to step down as president for peace or in return for NATO membership. The announcement of the head of state underscores the urgency of securing Ukraine’s future amid ongoing war, highlighting the immediate need for security guarantees, rather than prolonged uncertainty.

New Developments

Russian advances would take 83 years to capture remaining Ukraine, ISW says in its Ukraine Fact Sheet. The US-based think tank published data-driven analysis countering Trump’s misconceptions about Ukraine’s war effort, military losses, and international aid distribution.

ISW: Russia amplifies select US statements to create US-Ukraine friction. The Kremlin directs media to spread narratives about alleged Western betrayal and Ukrainian corruption.

