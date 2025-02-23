Russian forces eliminate Ukrainian pocket near Kurakhove, ISW reports

Russian forces have eliminated the Ukrainian pocket west of Kurakhove and are shifting units toward the Toretsk sector, according to a 22 February report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). This move follows Moscow’s efforts to stabilize the frontline in western Donetsk Oblast, allowing for new offensives.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds. Pokrovsk has been the focal point of Russia’s ground assaults.

Geolocated footage published on 21 February confirms that Russian troops, reportedly elements of the 39th Motorized Rifle Brigade (68th Army Corps, Eastern Military District), captured Ulakly, securing the area west of Kurakhove. A Russian milblogger also claimed that Russian forces advanced within central Kostiantynopil from the south.

Russian units continued operations in the area on 20-21 February, attacking near Andriivka, Ulakly, and Kostyantynopil as part of an effort to level the frontline west of Kurakhove.

“ISW previously assessed that Russian forces’ main objective in the Kurakhove direction was to level the frontline and create more defensible positions west of Kurakhove and that Russian forces would not redeploy forces from the Kurakhove direction until Russian forces achieved their objectives in the area. Russian forces appear close to leveling the frontline in western Donetsk Oblast and are reportedly working to redeploy elements of two formations from this area,” ISW wrote.

8th CAA Troops Shift to Toretsk

ISW reports that elements of Russia’s 8th Combined Arms Army (CAA), Southern Military District (SMD), have likely begun redeploying to the Toretsk front. This follows previous reports of units from Russia’s 20th and 150th Motorized Rifle Divisions (both of the 8th CAA, SMD) shifting toward Toretsk and eastern Pokrovsk.

According to Russian servicemen from the 132nd Motorized Rifle Brigade (51st CAA, 1st “Donetsk People’s Republic” Army Corps, SMD), elements of the 103rd Motorized Rifle Regiment and 163rd Tank Regiment (150th Motorized Rifle Division, 8th CAA) were recently moved to the Toretsk area.

The Russian military command likely initiated these redeployments after securing the Kurakhove area, using advances from Yasenove-Andriivka (northwest and west of Kurakhove) and Zelenivka (southwest of Kurakhove) to free up 8th CAA elements for operations elsewhere.

Russia targets Kostiantynivka and the Donetsk “fortress belt”

ISW assesses that Russian forces are now prioritizing Kostiantynivka, northwest of Toretsk, which serves as the southernmost stronghold in Ukraine’s defensive “fortress belt” in Donetsk Oblast. Elements of the 90th Tank Division (41st CAA, Central Military District) have been attacking toward Andriivka from the west and northwest since January 2025, adding pressure on Ukrainian positions.

“The Russian military will likely continue attacking in the Kurakhove direction from the east with elements of the 41st CAA (CMD) and from the southeast with elements of the EMD thereby allowing 8th CAA (SMD) elements to redeploy to other areas of the frontline,” ISW wrote.

