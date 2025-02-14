Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1086: Zelenskyy tells Trump that Putin pretends to want peace because he’s afraid

Exclusives

Ukraine launches counterattacks near Donetsk’s Pokrovsk amid reduced Russian assaults. Recent Ukrainian counteroffensive operations near Pokrovsk have reclaimed several villages and slowed Russia’s advance toward the city.

Military

Frontline report: Russia’s hurried counterattack in Kursk turns into a disaster for them. Russian forces scrambled to reclaim Cherkasskaya Konopelka – only to be obliterated by Ukraine’s drone and artillery barrage.

Experts warn European peacekeepers in Ukraine would need US support to deter Russia – NYT. European peacekeepers in Ukraine would be “permanently vulnerable” to Russian pressure without American air cover and intelligence support, experts and officials said

Ukraine seeks Trump’s approval to buy US arms with $300 billion in frozen Russian assets. The request follows a Ramstein meeting where new US Defense Secretary Hegseth called Ukraine’s NATO membership ‘unrealistic.’

Russian drones attack Reni port in Odesa Oblast, one explodes in Moldova. Over 15 explosions rocked Ukraine’s Reni port as Russian Shahed drones struck the Danube facility overnight.

Drones attack metallurgical plant in Russian Lipetsk, injuring worker. Russian air defenses intercepted 83 drones across nine oblasts in one of the largest reported attacks on Russian territory.

As of 13 FEB 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Intelligence and technology

Defense tech company Helsing to produce 6,000 additional strike drones for Ukraine. The company is also planning to build multiple ”Resilience Factories” across Europe, to provide countries with local and sovereign manufacturing capacities.

Forbes: Ukrainian “dragon drones” melt Russian “turtle tanks” with 3,000°C thermite charges. Russian efforts to protect armored vehicles with sheets, grills, and logs now face a molten countermeasure that gives crews just 10 seconds to escape before suffering fatal burns.

International

Zelenskyy to Trump: Putin pretends to want peace because he’s “afraid of you”. In response, Trump told Zelenskyy he could be right, but ”we will know soon,” according to sources.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth rejects suggestions of early concessions to Putin. Hegseth noted that it is a recognition of the hard power realities on the ground after a lot of ”investment in sacrifice” by the Ukrainians.

NATO chief: Alliance did not promise Ukraine membership as a result of any peace talks. The NATO Secretary-General noted that security assurances which can make sure that Russia will never attack Ukraine again can take many forms.

Germany pledges 100 IRIS-T missiles for Ukrainian air defense. A new delivery of 100 IRIS-T missiles from Germany follows the recent transfer of a sixth air defense system to Ukraine.

“Shame on the Trump Administration.” Former security advisor slams president’s “surrender” on Ukraine. By allowing Russia to assault Ukraine with the help of enemies like North Korea and then selling Ukrainian out, Trump surrenders to Putin, John Bolton says

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine builds missile-proof school underground to keep children learning. In the frontline city of Zaporizhzhia, seven meters of reinforced concrete shield school children from Russian missile strikes above.

Political and legal developments

Ukraine sanctions former president Poroshenko and prominent oligarchs. Members of Parliament from the European Solidarity party blocked legislative proceedings in protest of sanctions against their leader Petro Poroshenko.

Kellogg to visit Germany, Belgium, Ukraine to “restore stability in Europe”. President Trump’s special envoy claims to have a “good, reliable plan” for peace in Ukraine as he begins a nine-day European diplomatic tour.

German Chancellor on US-Russia negotiations: We will never accept a dictated peace. ”Nothing about Ukraine without the Ukrainians and nothing about Europe without the Europeans,” the chancellor said.

Putin uncommitted to any compromises in talks to end war – ISW. Russia’s insistence on addressing NATO expansion as a “root cause” of the Ukraine war signals an uncompromising position in future talks, ISW reports.

Trump refuses to call Ukraine an equal participant in peace talks. Donald Trump suggested Ukraine should accept territorial losses to achieve “peace with Russia.”

Germany allows extradition to Ukraine of man who fled abroad to avoid serving. A Ukrainian man who fled to avoid military service on conscience grounds lost his legal battle to remain in Germany.

Top EU official: Any agreement concluded without Ukraine and EU is doomed to fail. Kaja Kallas compared the situation to negotiations in 1938, which led to appeasement and did nothing to prevent another war from taking place in Europe.

New developments

Peace at what price? Bloomberg maps three ways Ukraine war could end. As Trump initiates Ukraine peace talks with Putin, European allies could face $3.1 trillion in defense spending over the next decade, depending on the war’s outcome.

Reuters: Russian authorities see rising economic risks, internal reports show. Sources close to the news outlet note that Vladimir Putin himself has grown increasingly concerned about Russia’s economy.

