Germany’s Federal Court of Justice ruled that Ukrainian citizens can be extradited even if they refuse military service on grounds of conscience.

Ukraine grapples with maintaining adequate troop levels while managing public pressure for military rotation.

Ukrainian authorities requested earlier the extradition of a man who fled to Germany. They accused him of threatening and physically attacking a police officer during a medical examination at a Ukrainian hospital.

The man challenged his extradition from German custody. He argued he would face military conscription upon return to Ukraine.

“I do not want to kill people and refuse military service based on my conscience,” the man said, according to court documents. He noted Ukraine currently denies the right to conscientious objection due to Russia’s war of aggression.

The Federal Court stated in its decision that the refusal of military service does not prevent extradition when the state in question faces an armed attack that violates international law.

“Neither German Basic Law nor the European Convention on Human Rights prevent extradition in this case,” the court reported.

