Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Germany allows extradition to Ukraine of man who fled abroad to avoid serving

A Ukrainian man who fled to avoid military service on conscience grounds lost his legal battle to remain in Germany.
byMaria Tril
13/02/2025
1 minute read
federal-court-extradition
Illustartive photo.
Germany allows extradition to Ukraine of man who fled abroad to avoid serving

Germany’s Federal Court of Justice ruled that Ukrainian citizens can be extradited even if they refuse military service on grounds of conscience.

Ukraine grapples with maintaining adequate troop levels while managing public pressure for military rotation.

Ukrainian authorities requested earlier the extradition of a man who fled to Germany. They accused him of threatening and physically attacking a police officer during a medical examination at a Ukrainian hospital.

The man challenged his extradition from German custody. He argued he would face military conscription upon return to Ukraine.

“I do not want to kill people and refuse military service based on my conscience,” the man said, according to court documents. He noted Ukraine currently denies the right to conscientious objection due to Russia’s war of aggression.

The Federal Court stated in its decision that the refusal of military service does not prevent extradition when the state in question faces an armed attack that violates international law.

“Neither German Basic Law nor the European Convention on Human Rights prevent extradition in this case,” the court reported.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!