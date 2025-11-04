Support us on Patreon
He tried to get away with money for army — but Ukraine caught him in Armenia

The organizer of a massive $480,000 fraud scheme is handed over by Armenia to Ukrainian authorities.
Olena Mukhina
04/11/2025
Ukrainian law enforcement during the investigation. Credit: Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office
Ukraine is fighting back not only on the frontline but also against those who exploit the war for their own benefit. Ukrainian law enforcement has uncovered a large-scale fraud scheme that has stolen $480,000 from volunteers and soldiers. 

An organizer of the scheme was extradited from Armenia and handed over to Ukrainian authorities on 28 October at the Krakivets checkpoint on the Polish border, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office.

According to the investigation, an organized group created fake online stores and social media pages, posting ads for the sale of cars, drones, thermal imagers, and other equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

To gain trust, the perpetrators posed as volunteers, sharing photos and “reports” from the front lines.

The mask of trust 

After receiving advance payments, which sometimes amounted to hundreds of thousands of hryvnias, the fraudsters disappeared without a trace.

The organizer and three accomplices have been charged. Indictments have already been sent to court against three members of the group. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Ukraine needs international assistance now more than ever, as Russia’s war continues into its fourth year.

To ensure that goodwill remains a force for good, it is crucial to verify volunteers and donate only through trusted organizations.

