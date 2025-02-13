Drones attack metallurgical plant in Russian Lipetsk, injuring worker

Multiple drones targeted Lipetsk Oblast overnight on 13 February, with debris falling near the Novolipetsk metallurgical plant, regional officials report.

The Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant (NLMK), located in Lipetsk, is situated approximately 400 kilometers (around 248 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border. NLMK is Russia’s largest steel plant and one of the biggest in the world. As a key production site, it is responsible for a significant portion of Russia’s total steel output.

“A massive drone attack occurred overnight,” Lipetsk Governor Igor Artamonov said.

The falling drone debris injured an employee at the local aeration station, according to Artamonov. The station is located close to the Novolipetsk metallurgical plant.

Power outages affected several districts of Lipetsk. “The electricity supply has now been restored,” Artamonov said later.

Local Telegram channels Astra reported about 12 explosions in the industrial area of Lipetsk. The attacks also targeted Yelets, a city in Lipetsk Oblast, local residents told Telegram channels.

Drone debris damaged two private residences. No injuries were reported at these locations, according to the governor.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed it shot down 83 Ukrainian drones across nine oblasts overnight. The ministry reported 37 drones were intercepted over Bryansk Oblast, 12 each over Kursk and Lipetsk oblasts, nine over Tver Oblast, and others over Belgorod, Kaluga, Smolensk, Voronezh, and Rostov oblasts.

