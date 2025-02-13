Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1085: Trump initiated direct negotiations with Putin and Zelenskyy

Exclusives

Ukrainian forces integrate infantry and drones into a united strike system. Ukraine launched an advanced drone warfare project, integrating UAVs and infantry to establish 10-15 km kill zones for enhancing battlefield efficiency.

Military

Frontline report: Outnumbered 5:1, Ukrainian brigade kills 1,000 Russian troops in Terny “horror movie”. Russian commanders’ attempt to overwhelm Terny’s defenders with superior numbers has backfired, forcing them to abandon armored vehicles after catastrophic losses.

Kremlin rejects Ukraine’s territory exchange proposal. “This is impossible. Russia has never discussed and will never discuss exchanging its territory,” Putin’s spokesman said despite the latest Ukrainian gains in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

As of 12 FEB 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 853030 (+1150) Tanks: 10023 (+9) APV: 20871 (+27) Artillery systems: 22976 (+53) MLRS: 1276 (+1) Anti-aircraft systems: 1061 Aircraft: 370 Helicopters: 331 UAV: 24919 (+164) Cruise missiles : 3057 (+1) Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 36928 (+121)



Intelligence and Technology

Forbes: Ukrainian “dragon drones” melt Russian “turtle tanks” with 3,000°C thermite charges. Russian efforts to protect armored vehicles with sheets, grills, and logs now face a molten countermeasure that gives crews just 10 seconds to escape before suffering fatal burns.

Watch: Ukraine’s Soviet S-300V1 air defense fires 8m interceptors at Russian ballistics. In newly released footage, Ukraine highlights the role of its Soviet-era S-300V1 missile defense system, which is seen intercepting Russian ballistic missiles. Shooting down ballistic threats remains a difficult challenge even for Western air defense systems.

“Operation Rat”: SBU chief arrests high-ranking traitor after months of feeding FSB false intelligence. Inside a Kyiv safe house, Russian intelligence eagerly collected data from their prized source – data that had been meticulously prepared by Ukrainian security services.

International

Ukraine skeptic takes charge of US intelligence community in 52-48 vote. America gets an intelligence director who argued Russia’s invasion could have been prevented by denying Ukraine NATO membership

British, Danish defense chiefs challenge US stance on Ukraine’s NATO membership. Ukraine belongs in NATO, believes UK & Denmark defense chiefs, but the process will take time

Zelenskyy and Trump discuss peace talks, drones in hour-long call (UPDATED). The call followed Trump’s 90-minute call with Putin

Pentagon chief rules out Ukraine’s NATO membership, says liberating Russian-occupied territories “unrealistic”. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth unveiled the Trump administration’s vision for ending the war in Ukraine, explicitly rejecting previously stated goals of NATO membership and territorial restoration.

Switzerland commits $ 5.5 billion to Ukraine’s long-term reconstruction. Switzerland will provide $1.7 billion for Ukraine’s reconstruction between 2025 and 2028, focusing on economic recovery and public services.

Trump holds phone call with Putin, says negotiations will start “immediately”. He also said he will call Zelenskyy next.

US Defense Secretary: Ukraine peace deal must include strong security guarantees, not “”Minsk 3.0″”. Hegseth said NATO membership for Ukraine isn’t realistic, but capable European and non-European military forces should back its security.

NATO Chief: Putin would lose in case of an attack on the alliance. However, in a few years, Russia might get much stronger, Rutte warned.

Ramstein meeting starts in Brussels as UK takes chair for first time. Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov joins international partners in Brussels as the Ramstein format meeting undergoes leadership changes.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Zelenskyy calls to stop Russian terror after deadly night ballistic strike on Ukrainian capital. One person died and four others were wounded when Russian forces struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones overnight

Agricultural trade between Ukraine and EU hits record high. It has reached a record $17 billion in 2024, with Ukrainian exports accounting for nearly $13 billion, while imports increasing to $4 billion.

Political and Legal Developments

Zelenskyy warns against US-Russia negotiations without Ukraine. “Imagine that Hitler wasn’t destroyed…Imagine that after everything he did to the Jews…people said, okay, let’s look for a compromise,” Zelenskyy said in his interview for the Economist.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives draft mineral resources agreement from US. He added that the agreement is expected to be finalized before the Munich Security Conference, which is scheduled to begin on 14 February.

Ukraine must “”build NATO on its territory”” if Alliance’s doors remain shut – Zelenskyy. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to double the size of Ukraine’s army if NATO membership remains unattainable.

Large Ukrainian army could serve as an alternative to peacekeepers, Zelenskyy says. He likely hinted that Europe could pay for a significantly larger Ukrainian army than typically during peacetime as part of security guarantees.

Russia moves to silence military bloggers amid Ukrainian advances in Kursk Oblast – ISW. This reveals Moscow’s growing anxiety over territorial losses that Ukraine may leverage in future peace talks.

Netherlands helps Ukraine track war criminals with advanced mobile laboratory. The 13-container mobile laboratory that can analyze DNA evidence and extract crucial digital data within days of deployment

New Developments

Ukraine offers high payments, free housing to lure young volunteers to 1-year military contract. Ukraine is launching “Contract 18-24”, a voluntary military service program with a $27,000 payout, aiming to attract young recruits without lowering the conscription age.

Ukrainians have mixed opinions regarding USAID funding suspension. Most Ukrainians believe that the suspension of USAID will have some negative consequences, but it is also fair due to the significant share of “useless” projects.

