Kellogg to visit Germany, Belgium, Ukraine to “restore stability in Europe”

President Trump’s special envoy claims to have a “good, reliable plan” for peace in Ukraine as he begins a nine-day European diplomatic tour.
Maria Tril
13/02/2025
kellogg
Gen. Keith Kellogg, Assistant to the President Donald Trump & Special Presidential Envoy for Russia & Ukraine at State Deptment. Credit: Keith Kellogg via X
Assistant to the US President and Special Presidential Envoy for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, will travel to Europe from 13-22 February, the US State Department announced.

The mission aims to “advance President Trump’s goal of securing peace through strength in Ukraine,” the State Department reported on 12 February.

US President Donald Trump had repeatedly promised, long before his inauguration, to swiftly end Russia’s war against Ukraine. Trump and his team’s statements after entering the White House demonstrate they are maintaining this position, emphasizing their intent to achieve peace through strength.

The Presidential Envoy is traveling to Europe to participate in the Munich Security Conference and attend meetings at NATO and EU headquarters in Brussels.

According to the announcement, Kellogg will engage with European allies “willing to work with the United States to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.” He will also meet with Ukrainian government officials and civilians who have “bravely endured almost three years of war.”

“President Trump has made it clear that the fighting needs to stop, and the United States is ready to support a durable solution,” the State Department stated.

The announcement follows recent phone calls between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which Trump described as “long and very productive.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke with Trump by phone, discussing Ukraine’s defense capabilities and potential peace negotiations. “We discussed possibilities for achieving peace. I’m grateful to President Trump for his interest in what we can do together,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Kellogg said that the US has developed a “good, reliable plan” to end the war in Ukraine. President Zelenskyy said last week that he expected Kellogg and his team to visit Ukraine soon.

Read also:

