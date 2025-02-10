Trump’s envoy on Ukraine and Russia, Kellogg, to visit Kyiv next week

Keith Kellogg, the US’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, next week, CNN reports, citing a source within the Ukrainian government.
The report indicates that Kellogg could arrive in Ukraine as soon as Thursday, 20 February.
Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andrii Yermak previously stated that Kyiv was “looking forward to the visit,” the US special representative. He mentioned that Kellogg would visit Ukraine in February, but did not specify a date.
Yermak also stated that Kellogg would “provide comprehensive information on Russian aggression against our country.”
“Direct communication with the new US administration is very important for developing a common position on achieving a just peace,” he said on social media.
On 10 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that “serious people” from US President Donald Trump’s team were expected to visit Ukraine this week.
“This week, several key members from President Trump’s team will be in Ukraine ahead of the Munich Conference. Afterward, I will attend the Munich Conference, where I’ll have a series of meetings, including with the vice president.
There will also be discussions with President Trump’s team, and my team will hold separate meetings. In short, it’s all about ‘work.’ Following that, we expect productive cooperation with our US counterparts here in Ukraine,” the president said.
Earlier, Trump said he believes that the US made progress in negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine but declined to provide details about the talks he had with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.
Related:
- The cost of “easy money”: Russian services eliminate their own sabotage recruits in recent attacks on Ukraine’s military recruitment centers
- Russian nuclear scientists may still spy on CERN through FSB-linked institute exempt from sanctions, Forbes warns
- Sumy husband-wife team to face trial for revealing Ukrainian defense positions to Russians
- SBU arrests suspected Russian spies, foils sabotage plots in Lyman, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia