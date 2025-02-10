Support us on Patreon
Trump’s envoy on Ukraine and Russia, Kellogg, to visit Kyiv next week

Keith Kellogg, US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, is set to visit Kyiv next week as the Trump administration intensifies diplomatic efforts to end the war. The visit follows Trump’s claims of progress in talks with Putin.
Keith Kellogg, the US’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, next week, CNN reports, citing a source within the Ukrainian government.

US President Donald Trump has many times expressed his intention to end the war in Ukraine quickly, claiming he could achieve a peace deal even before taking office. However, it did not happen. Recently, he has announced meetings and negotiations with Ukraine, Russia, and “various parties.” It remains uncertain, though, how he plans to convince Moscow to enter peace talks. Reports suggest he may consider an agreement that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity and halts US aid to Kyiv.

The report indicates that Kellogg could arrive in Ukraine as soon as Thursday, 20 February.

Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andrii Yermak previously stated that Kyiv was “looking forward to the visit,” the US special representative. He mentioned that Kellogg would visit Ukraine in February, but did not specify a date.

Yermak also stated that Kellogg would “provide comprehensive information on Russian aggression against our country.”

“Direct communication with the new US administration is very important for developing a common position on achieving a just peace,” he said on social media.

On 10 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that “serious people” from US President Donald Trump’s team were expected to visit Ukraine this week.

“This week, several key members from President Trump’s team will be in Ukraine ahead of the Munich Conference. Afterward, I will attend the Munich Conference, where I’ll have a series of meetings, including with the vice president.

There will also be discussions with President Trump’s team, and my team will hold separate meetings. In short, it’s all about ‘work.’ Following that, we expect productive cooperation with our US counterparts here in Ukraine,” the president said.

Earlier, Trump said he believes that the US made progress in negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine but declined to provide details about the talks he had with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

