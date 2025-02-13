Russian drones attack Reni port in Odesa Oblast, one explodes in Moldova

Several Russian Shahed drones crossed into Moldovan airspace during a massive drone attack on Ukraine’s Reni port overnight on 13 February.

Moldovan authorities reported that two Russian drones crashed on their territory.

The attack on Reni was “quite massive,” according to Ukrainian Telegram channels. Odesa INFO channel reported that “more than 15-20 explosions” were heard in the city.

One drone reportedly fell in a field near Ciumai village in the Taraclia district. Another exploded in a field between Ceadîr-Lunga city and Valea Perjei village, according to Moldovan officials.

Preliminary investigation shows the fragments found in Ceadîr-Lunga belong to a Russian drone, the General Police Inspectorate reported.

The Border Police confirmed no casualties resulted from the explosions.

Ukrainian Air Force reported drone activity over Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kirovohrad oblasts around 1:00 am on 13 February.

Multiple explosions occurred on Ukrainian territory between 23:05 and 00:40 along the border zone monitored by southern regional command posts at Giurgiulesti, Cișmichioi, Vulcănești, Copciac, Valea Perjei and Basarabeasca.

After the start of the Russian full-scale invasion, Russian drones repeatedly crashed in Moldova. Missiles have also violated Moldovan airspace, which has been condemned by the Moldovan authorities.

