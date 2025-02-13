Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian drones attack Reni port in Odesa Oblast, one explodes in Moldova

Over 15 explosions rocked Ukraine’s Reni port as Russian Shahed drones struck the Danube facility overnight.
byMaria Tril
13/02/2025
1 minute read
russian-drone-in-moldova
Fallen debris in Mldova from the Russian drone, 13 February 2025. Credit: Odessa INFO channel
Russian drones attack Reni port in Odesa Oblast, one explodes in Moldova

Several Russian Shahed drones crossed into Moldovan airspace during a massive drone attack on Ukraine’s Reni port overnight on 13 February.

Moldovan authorities reported that two Russian drones crashed on their territory.

The attack on Reni was “quite massive,” according to Ukrainian Telegram channels. Odesa INFO channel reported that “more than 15-20 explosions” were heard in the city.

One drone reportedly fell in a field near Ciumai village in the Taraclia district. Another exploded in a field between Ceadîr-Lunga city and Valea Perjei village, according to Moldovan officials.

Preliminary investigation shows the fragments found in Ceadîr-Lunga belong to a Russian drone, the General Police Inspectorate reported.

The Border Police confirmed no casualties resulted from the explosions.

Ukrainian Air Force reported drone activity over Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kirovohrad oblasts around 1:00 am on 13 February.

Multiple explosions occurred on Ukrainian territory between 23:05 and 00:40 along the border zone monitored by southern regional command posts at Giurgiulesti, Cișmichioi, Vulcănești, Copciac, Valea Perjei and Basarabeasca.

After the start of the Russian full-scale invasion, Russian drones repeatedly crashed in Moldova. Missiles have also violated Moldovan airspace, which has been condemned by the Moldovan authorities.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts