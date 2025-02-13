Support us on Patreon
Germany pledges 100 IRIS-T missiles for Ukrainian air defense

A new delivery of 100 IRIS-T missiles from Germany follows the recent transfer of a sixth air defense system to Ukraine.
13/02/2025
Germany will deliver approximately 100 IRIS-T guided missiles to Ukraine, the German Mission to NATO announced on X.

IRIS-T missiles are advanced, versatile air defense systems crucial for Ukraine, effectively intercepting a wide array of aerial threats like cruise missiles and drones. Their integration into Ukraine’s defense network significantly enhances protection for cities and critical infrastructure against Russian attacks.

The support for Ukraine was confirmed at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group’s 26th meeting, with the participation of more than 50 countries, the mission reported.

The announcement follows earlier commitments, including Defense Minister Boris Pistorius pledge of 50 IRIS-T missiles during the 9 January Ramstein format meeting. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry later reported a promise of 60 additional missiles during Pistorius’s Kyiv visit on 14 January.

The German Aid to Ukraine monitoring project calculates the total planned delivery at 110 missiles. It’s unknown whether the missiles are SLM or SLS variants, which have different specifications for chassis, missiles, and interception range.

The German Mission to NATO reports joint ventures with Ukrainian defense industry focus on drone development and maintenance of infantry fighting vehicles and battle tanks. These projects provide “mutual knowledge transfer,” according to the mission.

Germany transferred its sixth IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine in December 2023. Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed this delivery at a Brussels European Council briefing.

