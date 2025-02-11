Germany sends five more Caracal assault vehicles to Ukraine

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has delivered five more Caracal air assault vehicles to Ukraine, German Aid to Ukraine reported on X on 10 February. The delivery, funded by the German government, brings the total number of Caracal vehicles supplied to Ukraine to twenty, with five more units scheduled for transfer in the near future.

Germany is Ukraine’s second-largest supporter after the US in total aid amid Russia’s ongoing invasion. The recent US suspension of USAID activities has frozen much of Ukraine’s non-military aid, while President Donald Trump has previously suggested possible cuts to military assistance, vowing to end the war quickly. Meanwhile, Germany’s future aid remains uncertain as the country heads into elections this month, with the outcome potentially shaping its Ukraine policy in either direction.

According to Rheinmetall, the Caracal is a new light air assault vehicle designed for airborne and special operations, offering speed, low visibility, scalable protection, and versatile armament, with a modular design enabling roles from troop transport to ambulance, combat engineering, and logistics.

The Caracal supplies add toRhein Germany’s previous military aid to Ukraine, which includes 55 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks formerly used by the Bundeswehr, the German army. These tanks have proven valuable in air defense operations.

Rheinmetall also supplies Ukraine with modern air defense systems, including Skynex, which uses AHEAD programmable air-burst ammunition.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Germany has provided Ukraine with substantial military equipment, including air defense systems, Leopard tanks, self-propelled howitzers, ammunition, and demining equipment.

