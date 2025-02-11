Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Germany sends five more Caracal assault vehicles to Ukraine

Rheinmetall has delivered additional Caracals, expanding Ukraine’s total fleet to twenty units. Five more vehicles are scheduled for transfer soon.
byYuri Zoria
11/02/2025
2 minute read
germany sends five more caracal assault vehicles ukraine rheinmetall's air vehicle x/deaidua german arms manufacturer rheinmetall has delivered aid reported 10 delivery funded government brings total number supplied twenty units
Rheinmetall’s Caracal air assault vehicle. Photo via X/deaidua
Germany sends five more Caracal assault vehicles to Ukraine

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has delivered five more Caracal air assault vehicles to Ukraine, German Aid to Ukraine reported on X on 10 February. The delivery, funded by the German government, brings the total number of Caracal vehicles supplied to Ukraine to twenty, with five more units scheduled for transfer in the near future.

Germany is Ukraine’s second-largest supporter after the US in total aid amid Russia’s ongoing invasion. The recent US suspension of USAID activities has frozen much of Ukraine’s non-military aid, while President Donald Trump has previously suggested possible cuts to military assistance, vowing to end the war quickly. Meanwhile, Germany’s future aid remains uncertain as the country heads into elections this month, with the outcome potentially shaping its Ukraine policy in either direction.

According to Rheinmetall, the Caracal is a new light air assault vehicle designed for airborne and special operations, offering speed, low visibility, scalable protection, and versatile armament, with a modular design enabling roles from troop transport to ambulance, combat engineering, and logistics.

The Caracal supplies add toRhein Germany’s previous military aid to Ukraine, which includes 55 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks formerly used by the Bundeswehr, the German army. These tanks have proven valuable in air defense operations.

Rheinmetall also supplies Ukraine with modern air defense systems, including Skynex, which uses AHEAD programmable air-burst ammunition.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Germany has provided Ukraine with substantial military equipment, including air defense systems, Leopard tanks, self-propelled howitzers, ammunition, and demining equipment.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts