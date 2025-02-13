Ukraine sanctions former president Poroshenko and prominent oligarchs

Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has imposed sanctions on several prominent Ukrainian figures, including former President Petro Poroshenko, the NSDC reported.
Members of Parliament from Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party blocked the parliament’s rostrum on February 13. According to parliamentary sources, they displayed placards reading “Ukraine is not Russia,” “No to political repressions,” “No to dictatorship,” “No to authoritarianism,” and “Think about victory, not elections.”
Who else was included in the sanctions list?
The sanctions list also includes businessman Igor Kolomoisky, billionaire Konstantyn Zhevaho, former PrivatBank co-owner Hennady Boholiubov, and Viktor Medvedchuk, a former MP from the pro-Russian political party banned in Ukraine who was accused of treason.
Business tycoon Igor Kolomoisky faces fraud charges. He was arrested on 2 September 2023, in Ukraine on charges of fraud and money laundering. Investigators suspect Kolomoisky of laundering assets and embezzling 15 billion hryvnias ($359 million) from PrivatBank, Ukraine’s largest bank by assets.
Former PrivatBank co-owner Hennady Boholiubov left Ukraine by train to Chelm on June 24, 2024. According to investigators, he used forged documents under the name of Mykola Kupriyanovich Syumak, a 67-year-old resident of Volyn Oblast. “I don’t know if I will return to Ukraine,” Boholiubov told Ukrainska Pravda in July 2024. A Kyiv court ordered his arrest in November 2024.
Authorities suspect billionaire Konstantyn Zhevaho of embezzlement from Finance and Credit Bank. French police detained him in Courchevel in December 2022. He posted bail of $1 million. France’s Supreme Court rejected Ukraine’s extradition request in November 2023.
Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Russian Ukrainian politician and businessman known for his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, faced house arrest in 2021 on treason charges. He escaped in February 2022 but was later captured by Ukrainian forces. Russia received him in a September 2022 prisoner exchange for 200 Ukrainian soldiers.
Read also:
- “Path to dictatorship”: Zelenskyy’s sanctions on opposition leader Poroshenko draw critisism from Ukrainian journalists, activists, politicians
- Ukraine’s wartime unity at risk as ruling party seeks to ban opposition leader Poroshenko from parliament
- Cyprus revokes citizenship of Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky