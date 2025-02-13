Ukraine sanctions former president Poroshenko and prominent oligarchs

Former President Poroshenko, now a European Solidarity party legislator, faces sanctions for alleged high treason. Investigators allege he collaborated in purchasing coal from Russian-occupied regions of Eastern Ukraine during his presidency from 2014 to 2019. The suspected scheme reportedly involved prominent pro-Russian political figure Viktor Medvedchuk.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the new sanctions in his evening address on 12 February, without naming specific individuals.

Zelenskyy stated that “everyone who destroyed Ukraine’s national security and helped Russia” should be held accountable.

“The billions earned by effectively selling Ukraine, Ukrainian interests, and security should be blocked and used to protect Ukraine and Ukrainians,” Zelenskyy said.

Sources close to Poroshenko and within the NSDC confirmed his inclusion in the sanctions list.

Poroshenko called the sanctions against him “a colossal blow to internal unity.” He stated that “absolutely illegal restrictions” had been imposed on him.