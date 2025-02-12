Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Forbes: Ukrainian “dragon drones” melt Russian “turtle tanks” with 3,000°C thermite charges

Russian efforts to protect armored vehicles with sheets, grills, and logs now face a molten countermeasure that gives crews just 10 seconds to escape before suffering fatal burns.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
12/02/2025
2 minute read
Forbes: Ukrainian "dragon drones" melt Russian "turtle tanks" with 3,000°C thermite charges
A thermite drone burns a Russian turtle vehicle. Photo: Screenshot from the State Border Guard Service video
Forbes: Ukrainian “dragon drones” melt Russian “turtle tanks” with 3,000°C thermite charges

Ukrainian forces have found a fiery solution to counter Russia’s heavily armored “turtle tanks,” deploying thermite-carrying drones that can burn through layers of improvised protection, Forbes war correspondent David Axe reports.

These Russian vehicles, dubbed “turtle tanks” for their extensive DIY armor additions, including sheet metal, grills, and even logs, have proven resilient against conventional explosive drones.

“All that extra protection might make the up-armored vehicles slow and difficult to steer, but it can also blunt the effect of the explosive first-person-view drones that are everywhere all the time along the 800-mile front line,” Axe says.

The latest countermeasure employs what Ukrainian forces call “dragon drones,” capable of delivering thermite charges that burn at temperatures reaching 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees Celcius). According to a 2000 US Army study, soldiers targeted by thermite have just 10 seconds to escape before risking fatal burns.

The effectiveness of these incendiary drones was recently demonstrated by Ukraine’s Phoenix drone group near Kostyantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

“The border guards are putting up a worthy resistance,” the State Border Guard Service announced after their units destroyed two tanks, two APCs, two IFVs, and an engineering vehicle in a single engagement.

The Phoenix team’s recent success showcased both traditional explosive FPV drones and the new thermite variant. In at least one attack, operators landed a dragon drone directly on a vehicle’s roof, where it “spat its molten metal, quickly burning through the vehicle’s top armor,” Axe details.

This wasn’t the first time such tactics had been used. In October, a dragon drone targeted a tank, releasing thermite until the vehicle was reduced to a cinder. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry praised the Phoenix group for their success, stating, “Great job, warriors.”

However, these tactical victories face strategic challenges. The Phoenix group and the 28th Mechanized Brigade are defending an increasingly vulnerable position – a five-mile-deep salient east of Kostyantynivka, now surrounded on three sides by Russian forces following the fall of Toretsk. The Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies warns that these units may need to withdraw westward to avoid encirclement.

“Destroy one assault group, and two more take its place,” Axe observes, highlighting the numerical advantage Russian forces maintain in critical sectors.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts