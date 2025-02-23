Switzerland could deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine if requested, the head of the Swiss armed forces said according to Reuters.

European countries have recently begun discussing a peacekeeping mission, with France and the UK leading efforts to plan troop deployment if a ceasefire agreement will be signed. These talks are driven by concerns over shifting US priorities and the need for Europe to “take greater responsibility” in ensuring regional security

“We could probably field around 200 soldiers in nine to 12 months,” armed forces chief Thomas Suessli told SonntagsBlick newspaper.

Suessli emphasized that any deployment would require approval from the Swiss government and parliament.

The military chief noted that discussions about peacekeepers remain theoretical. “There’s no peace yet, and there’s been no request from the United Nations,” he said.

Switzerland, despite its neutral status, maintains an active role in global peacekeeping. The country’s largest current mission supports NATO’s Kosovo Force.

European nations have explored the possibility of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine as diplomatic efforts continue to end the war that began with Russia’s invasion of Ukriane in 2014 and the full-scale invasion invasion in 2022.

