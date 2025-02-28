Ireland ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Shannon Airport on 27 February that Ireland is open to send peacekeepers to Ukraine.

“I told Mr. Zelenskyy that Ireland is open to helping, including sending peacekeepers to Ukraine,” Martin said after their discussion, as reported by Irish Examiner.

The meeting took place during Zelenskyy’s brief stopover in Ireland while en route to the United States, where he is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump on 28 February to sign a rare-earth minerals deal.

Martin emphasized Ireland’s support for accelerating Ukraine’s European Union membership process.

“It’s a priority because, in itself, it gives certain security guarantees to Ukraine, but economically also it opens up very significant opportunities for Ukraine into the future,” Irish PM said.

The concept of a multinational peacekeeping force has gained traction among European nations. French President Emmanuel Macron proposed stationing European peacekeeping forces behind a future demarcation line rather than directly on it during an emergency summit in Paris on 18 February.

Several countries including Italy, the United Kingdom, Latvia, and Germany have indicated willingness to contribute peacekeeping units. The UK and France are reportedly considering a European-led force of up to 30,000 soldiers.

President Zelenskyy has previously said that European partners would need to station between 100,000 to 150,000 soldiers in Ukraine to effectively deter Russia. He has emphasized that a peacekeeping mission should not replace Ukraine’s NATO membership aspirations.

The United States has ruled out sending its own troops while encouraging European allies to take responsibility for its security.

Read also: