Ireland allocates $ 108 million in aid to Ukraine for purchase of non-lethal military equipment

Tánaiste Simon Harris announces targeted support package for Ukraine amid complex international dynamics.
Maria Tril
05/03/2025
A flag of Ireland. Credit: UkrInform
Ireland has committed an additional €100 million ($108 mn) in aid to Ukraine, focusing on non-lethal military support amid ongoing international challenges, RTE reported on 4 March.

Tánaiste Simon Harris detailed that the funds would be specifically allocated for “non-lethal military equipment and support”.

The decision comes at a turbulance period for Ukraine’s international assistance, after US halted its military support due to Trump-Zelenskyy argument over the war in Ukriane on 28 Feb.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin expressed grave concerns about the United States’ recent pause in military aid.

“There is no doubt that this is a very, very serious development,” Martin said.

The government’s support extends beyond financial aid. In a parallel move, the Cabinet approved draft legislation to remove UN approval requirements for deploying Irish peacekeeping troops abroad.

Simon Harris highlighted the ongoing diplomatic efforts, noting that European partners have been working intensively to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine. He stressed the critical need for collaborative action between the European Union and the United States.

Not all political figures support the aid package. Aontú Leader Peadar Tóibín criticized the government, claiming they are “using” the Ukraine crisis to facilitate EU military missions for Irish Defence Forces.

Zelenskyy visited Ireland and met with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin before he headed to Washington to meet with US top officials in late February.

The Irish PM said Ireland was ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine and announced after the meeting that the country would provide Ukraine with Giraffe radar stations.

