Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sign a bilateral reconstruction investment agreement during his 28 February meeting with US President Donald Trump.
28/02/2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich conference, February 2025. Photo: Zelenskyy via X
Zelenskyy to meet US senators before Trump talks on 28 February

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will begin his 28 February visit to the United States with a meeting with senators before heading to meet President Donald Trump, according to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

“The visit program will begin with Zelenskyy’s morning meeting with US senators,” European Pravda reported, citing the Presidential Office.

The detailed schedule includes:

  • 16:30-17:00 Kyiv time — Zelenskyy’s meeting with US senators;
  • 18:00-18:05 Kyiv time — Meeting with Trump at the White House;
  • 18:05-18:35 Kyiv time — Talks in the Oval Office (brief statements to the media planned);
  • 20:00 Kyiv time — Signing of the minerals agreement and joint press conference;
  • 23:00-00:00 Kyiv time— Zelenskyy’s address at the Hudson Institute.

Following this, Zelenskyy will travel to the White House to meet with US President Donald Trump. The meeting is scheduled to begin around 11:00 Washington time (18:00 Kyiv time) in the Oval Office. Brief statements to the media are planned before the meeting.

“Both presidents will make statements to the media and hold a joint press conference at 13:00 Washington time,” according to the Presidential Administration.

Before the press conference, the two leaders will sign the so-called “mineral agreement” – a Bilateral Agreement establishing rules and conditions for a reconstruction investment fund.

“After the White House events, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the Hudson Institute, and in the evening will meet with representatives of the Ukrainian community at the Ukrainian House,” the report stated.

The visit comes after Trump expressed surprise on 27 February that he had previously called Zelenskyy a dictator several times.

