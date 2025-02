POTUS Donald Trump forgot that he called Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator.”

Speaking at a press conference with UK PM Keir Starmer, he answered the question of whether he still believes Zelenskyy to be a dictator.

“Did I say that? I can’t believe I said that. Next question,” he said.

He added that NATO membership will not be granted to Ukraine and praised the rare minerals deal.

Trump called Zelenskyy a “dictator” in one of his Truth Social posts.